Auburn woman arrested for auto burglary and theft

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Auburn for auto burglary and theft in Tuesday, October 30.
Shealy K. Copeland, 23 from Auburn, is charged with felony unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and third-degree theft of property.
The auto burglary happened October 27 in the 100 block of South Debardeleben Street. According to police, someone unlawfully entered a F-150 pick-up truck parked outside of an apartment complex and stole a watch, money, and credit card with a total value of over $800.
Police say the credit card was used at a local business. Surveillance video from that business captured a female who was later identified as Copeland making a transaction with the card.
Copeland was arrested, and property taken form the vehicle was recovered.
Copeland was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,500 bond.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.
