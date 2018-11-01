Auburn works to make downtown traffic flow 'smarter’

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Auburn is wrapping up its citywide traffic study, which started last November, and city officials are looking to implement new smart-city technologies to improve and monitor traffic.
“For years we’ve wanted to implement a smart technology as far as it comes to our intersections,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston.
The traffic study will wrap up in December, and now city officials are looking into improved traffic signals.
“So what these smart lights do is say, ‘Okay nobody is coming, so I’m going to adjust my timing,’ and they talk to other traffic signals in the system," said Buston.
The city will be looking to install a smartphone app to assist drivers.
“Because the app will work off of the information that these traffic signals are picking up, they will know if this is a congested area, if there’s an accident, because people are stopped, and it will warn you - yellow means slower, red means you’re stopped try to find an alternate route - that type of thing,” Buston said.
City officials are also working to install an emergency vehicle system in all its first responder vehicles.
This will allow the emergency vehicles to communicate with all traffic signals so signals can change to make way for vehicles responding to calls.
This new technology will cost the city just under a million dollars and its budgeted for the 2019 fiscal year.
