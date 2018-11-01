Both a minister and lawmaker vying for AL lieutenant governor’s seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Voters will choose their next lieutenant governor in less than a week. The position has been vacant since 2017 when former Gov. Robert Bentley resigned and then-Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey took over as the state’s top leader.
Democratic candidate Dr. Will Boyd is a pastor and former professor. Rep. Will Ainsworth is the republican candidate running for the seat.
Boyd’s top priorities include expanding medicaid, funding education and developing the workforce. He is concerned about senior citizens not having access to care in rural areas and mothers or expecting mothers not receiving proper health care.
“Right now with the expansion of medicaid, we would actually see where our rural hospitals wouldn’t have a looming threat over their head of closures,” Boyd said.
He also wants an education lottery to help fully fund Pre-K and other educational programs.
“We want all kids to have a shot at Pre-K,” he said. “So they’re more socially prepared and psychologically.”
Boyd believes the education lottery will also help develop the workforce.
“We want to invest money invested in these abilities for people to be better prepared,” he said. “We want to see superintendents work with people in the trades to make sure as people are coming out of high school they see beyond professional opportunities.”
Workforce development is a topic Republican candidate Rep. Will Ainsworth has campaigned on as he runs for Lt. Gov.
Ainsworth is a state lawmaker and businessman in North Alabama. He believes his experience in the private sector will help draw businesses to the state.
“We built three successful businesses in North Alabama. We’ve employed a lot of people," he said. “We’ve actually signed the front of a check which makes a difference.”
Ainsworth wants to focus on training young people for jobs.
“We have some of the best people and a great trained workforce," he said. "Now our workforce is aging so we’ve got to make sure we’ve got young people that are getting trained in the trades. That’s real important.”
In campaign advertisements, Ainsworth said he wants to fight against corruption and push for strong ethics reforms.
“I’m not a career politician and I don’t play by their rules," he said in the advertisement. “Running for Lieutenant Governor isn’t about a career.”
Alabamians will vote in the general election Nov. 6.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.