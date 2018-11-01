Clare Weil, Ted Lowry preparing for MCBOE District 2 election

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Voters who living District 2 for the Montgomery County Board of Education will have the option to cast their vote for Democrat Clare Weil or Republican Ted Lowry on Tuesday. Weil and Lowry, both business leaders, said they believe their experience and perspective would be helpful to the board.
Clare Weil
Weil said she made the decision to run for the seat in February based on her belief that every child deserves a first-class education.
“I went to school in Montgomery,” Weil said. “I graduated from Sidney Lanier, my children went to public school and I have a granddaughter in public school. I believe every child deserves the same opportunity I had.”
Weil said she has spent her life in business, and she believes the board could benefit from having members with business experience.
“I think I can make a difference,” Weil said. “I think I can help get the kids back on track...the accountability issue is important to me. The citizens in Montgomery need to have confidence in the board of education. I think that’s gone right now."
Weil said she believes that confidence needs to be restored before the board will be able to get an increase in property tax approved by voters.
“I know there’s been a lot of talk about raising the millage for more money for education but I think the board of education has to make it where people see the value in it,” Weil said. “I think that’s been missing for a while.”
Weil said she believes the board will also have to shower more accountability going forward with the money it currently has to work with, if it hopes to gain voters' confidence to raise taxes.
“It really hurt my heart when I went to a board meeting and they passed a budget that was $10 million short,” Weil. “In business you can’t do that. If you’re $10 million short, you’re out of business. Montgomery Public Schools is a business, make no mistake about that.”
Weil said she does not believe MPS graduates, over all, are exiting the system prepared for college or the work force. She said believes policies need to be put in place that are focused on learning and critical thinking as opposed to be tailored specifically for tests.
“To think more about education than just passing a test is high on my list,” Weil said.
As for the state’s intervention into MPS, Weil said she believes the intervention’s effectiveness has improved from when it first started. She believes time spent making “tough” decisions and building more accountability will allow the system to come from under intervention.
Weil said her top three priorities, if she is elected, will be working well together as board members, financial reports and decisions that are more comprehensive for the system and the public and student learning.
Ted Lowry
Lowry said he believes the biggest issue in MPS is that students are leaving without being prepared for college or the workforce.
“We’ve got to fix that, but we can’t just fix that with waving our hands,” Lowry said. “We’ve got to put processes and capabilities in place for the children, so they can learn and to facilitate their learning. That’s the school board’s job.”
Lowry said he believes his 48 years in business equip him to help move the system forward.
“I know how to take a broken organization and make it a good organization,” Lowry said.
He said his children graduated from MPS schools, and he wants to see them restored to the quality he believes they once had.
“I want to see a school system where people want to move to Montgomery to send their kids to school,” Lowry said.
When it comes to the system’s finances, Lowry said he would like to assess how the system is currently spending its money, particularly with staffing, and determine the need once the board ensures they’re spending their current finances as effectively and efficiently as possible. He said he believes, before the board can expect the public to support higher taxes for education, the board will need to show its managing its current funds well and be able to lay out exactly what they system’s needs are.
When asked about MPS' student achievement struggles, Lowry said the board will need to address what he called “cultural issues” that exist in the system. He said he acknowledges poverty as an issue in Montgomery County, but he said it shouldn’t be used as an excuse."
“I came from poverty,” Lowry said. “In spite of being too poor to go to college, I was able to go and succeed in life. Anybody can do that if they’ve got the right motivation and they’re willing to work hard. We’ve got to help those people who are willing to work hard.”
As for the state intervention, Lowry said he is concerned the process has not placed enough emphasis on student achievement. However, he said transformational leadership is crucial to ensuring those things are taken care of.
He said strong leadership is required to inspire change and growth throughout the entire system
Lowry said his top three priorities would be achievement, leadership and financial management.
