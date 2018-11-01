Dothan City Schools welcomes hurricane-displaced students

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan City Schools is working to accommodate more students - many enrolling into the system after being displaced by Hurricane Michael.
School leaders say about 63 more students have enrolled in the system since the storm and they are expecting more over the next month or so.
The system was given federal dollars to help provide resources for students and they’re also working to meet other needs students may have with this transition.
“Making sure we’re adding a mental component to it. I don’t know myself, personally, what it’s like to lose a home and then go into another city, district, school, culture, community overnight,” said Dothan City Schools Director of Safety, Security, and Administration Scott Faulk. “I’m pretty sure it could have some type of mental effect especially on some of our younger babies.”
The influx of students comes as Dothan City Schools looks to consolidate. School consolidation proposals took into account school size data.
School leaders say with more students coming in, it’s something they’ll have to consider before a final decision is made.
“It will have an effect on it, yes. Depending on where the majority of our students are being placed and the majority of grade levels are coming in, we’re not just keeping a number on this because that’s we’ve been ordered. We’re also looking at that as well as far as the scenarios and school changes,” said Faulk.
But school leaders say it’s too soon to say what kind of impact it could have on consolidation plans.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.