Eclectic police officer retires after 47 years of public service

ECLECTIC, AL (WSFA) - An Eclectic police officer is moving on to a new assignment in the field of retirement after giving nearly 50 years of his life in public service.
Sgt. Ronald Wilhoit gave his final call of service Wednesday after 47 years of military and law enforcement service.
He sat in his patrol vehicle with a crowd gathered around as dispatch sent him off with an honor, thanking him for “dedicated and outstanding service that he provided to the communities he served.”
For Eclectic Police Chief Robert Head, the day was bittersweet. Wilhoit had been with the police department for about a decade, pre-dating the chief’s arrival.
“He was a unique individual," Head said of the guy officers often called “Ron” and whom kids in the community affectionately referred to as “Sarge.”
The chief said Wilhoit has been the backbone of the department and, though he’s known the retirement was months in the works, added it was still “a big loss.”
“I’m so used to meeting with him first thing in the morning when I come in,” the chief said of their daily routine.
Wednesday was a day of emotions, something the chief said Wilhoit is not known to display. “It was hard to see him go.”
Prior to his service with Eclectic Police, Wilhoit served with the Montgomery Police Department. He’s also a veteran of the Vietnam War, the chief said.
Head said Wilhoit plans to do some traveling with his wife and grandchildren. And though he may not be on the force any more, the chief said with Wilhoit living near the Wetumpka area, he expects to see his “right hand man” stop by from time to time.
Congratulations, Sgt. Wilhoit on your retirement!
