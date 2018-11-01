Editorial: The Caravan

The President has ordered troops to the area and one unintended move or wrong assumption on either side of the border could lead to total chaos. Is this the goal? The visuals of this situation for this country are not good. I find it odd that the videos I keep seeing have members of the caravan shouting that President Trump is the devil as the march continues northward. I find it peculiar that the those seeking to enter the United States come with banners and flags of their country.