Editorial: The Caravan

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - As the caravan of South American citizens nears our border I wonder: what is the intent upon arrival?
Is the assumption all will receive immediate access into the U.S.? Are their plans to sneak past our border guards? Will the national press paint such a horrific picture of what is happening that the U.S. will feel pressured to let everyone in? Will there be a misstep from those protecting our borders where we will look like the villains?
The United States is open to having people come to our country, but they must do so within the guidelines of our laws. To arbitrarily and unjustly claim asylum in an effort to enter the U.S. is wrong, and it is done so solely to “beat the system.”
The President has ordered troops to the area and one unintended move or wrong assumption on either side of the border could lead to total chaos. Is this the goal? The visuals of this situation for this country are not good. I find it odd that the videos I keep seeing have members of the caravan shouting that President Trump is the devil as the march continues northward. I find it peculiar that the those seeking to enter the United States come with banners and flags of their country.
Once here that is fine, but typically, if one country sees a mass of people marching towards them outwardly denouncing the leader of the country they approach while waving the flags of their own country or organization, the movement, in my opinion, is no longer a caravan, but rather an invasion.
