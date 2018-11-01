Hornets look to recover from Magic City Classic loss

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Last Saturday’s loss to Alabama A&M was a tough one for Alabama State, and it was a game in which head coach Donald Hill-Eley and his staff felt they should have won.
“Last week was a very tough loss. It was a game I felt going in that we should’ve won,” said Eley.
Eley cited that it was a back-and-forth affair through three quarters of play before A&M broke away in the fourth.
To get better, Eley said the team’s culture has to be changed, and that it starts from within, meaning every single player on the team.
“We gotta change the personnel, the desire to will to win, and we have to continue to put that forth,” said Eley.
There were two big plays where two fifth-year seniors failed to make a play, which in coach Eley’s estimate, cost them the game.
“We had one play that could have made it 14-14 instead of 10-14, fifth-year senior, by himself, dropped the football,” he said. “They get the ball, the very next play they throw a screen, a fifth-year senior don’t make the tackle. So, those two plays cost us a ballgame.”
He feels that the quarterback play was great, it was just that the other guys around him weren’t making plays, and that’s what was the most disappointing.
Eley also mentioned that from a mental standpoint, the guys were too focused on defeating former head coach Brian Jenkins, instead of focusing on the opposing players on the field.
As far as the SWAC Championship Game is concerned, Eley feels that it will benefit programs better to have the game on campus, instead of playing it at a neutral site.
The Hornets still have a chance to make it but will need to pick up a win at home this Saturday, when they host Texas Southern at 3 p.m.
