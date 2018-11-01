Last day to apply for absentee ballot

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Voters who can't make it to the polls on Nov. 6 can still cast their vote with an absentee ballot.
Thursday is the last day to apply for an absentee ballot. Voters can apply in person and gain access to an absentee ballot that same day at the Absentee Election Manager’s office in their county. The addresses of those county offices can be found here.
Absentee ballots must be postmarked or hand delivered by Nov. 5 to the voter’s county office.
The General Election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 6. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
