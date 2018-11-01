Missing Senior Alert issued for Alex City man

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Missing Senior Alert on behalf of the Alexander City Police Department.
Alex City police are asking for the public’s help finding 60-year-old An Van Pham. He went missing around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Pham may be suffering from an undisclosed condition that may impair his judgement, police said.
Pham was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and floral sweat pants in the area of I and O street in Alexander City. He is 5′9″, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has black hair and eyes.
Please call the Alex City Police Department at (256) 234-3421 or call 911 if you know of Mr. Pham’s location.
