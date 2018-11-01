Montgomery combats brain drain

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Retaining talent, stopping the brain drain in Montgomery. It was all part of a discussion Thursday at the Octagon Theatre at the Shakespeare Festival. City and business leaders saw this as one step in keeping good talent and stepping up their game when it comes recruiting.
Kim Lear said there is no reason why Montgomery can’t be all it can be. It’s a matter of looking within, changing the narrative and building on the city’s strengths.
“Nashville, Austin, Atlanta and all these cities are becoming increasingly expensive and you’ve got a lot of young people - very talented, motivated young people - saddled with a ton of student loan debt and paying some of these housing fees and these living prices is not going to be viable, so it’s created a great opportunity in places like Montgomery to capture that talent," said Lear, who founded Inlay Insights.
A handful of local businesses sponsored Lear’s trip from Minnesota. Here under the dim lights of the Octagon Theatre, there was no drama; just an effort to get a conversation going among community leaders.
“Encourage people to ask the right questions about who Montgomery is," she said.
Lear is said to be a researcher with particular emphasis on demographics.
“There are more people moving out than moving in, which is a problem. Unemployment is really low, so holding on to top talent and being able to bring top talents from other markets is becoming increasingly important,," said Lear.
“Retention and development in a strong workforce in a multi-generational workforce with many levels of skills is always a challenge for any city," said Meg Lewis of the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce.
“In a 60-minute presentation, you can’t solve every problem," said Lear.
Lear offered no panacea but ideas, suggestions in getting the ball rolling to a better Montgomery.
“How do you talk to your children about Montgomery? Is it a status symbol to have your kids move away?" Lear said.
The sponsors for Lear’s trip included Benechoice, Trenholm State Community College and Troy University.
Lear has consulted with major companies such as Wells Fargo, Best Best Buy and General Mills.
