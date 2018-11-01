FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for much of central, south AL

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An active weather day awaits as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms marches eastward. A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of central and south Alabama through 1 p.m. this afternoon. The line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to enter west Alabama after 6 a.m.
Most everyone will deal with heavy rain and gusty winds with the line. Isolated stronger cores will pose the same risk as seen in Mississippi...damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. While this risk appears limited, it’s not zero. Make sure you stay weather-aware as we keep you updated throughout the morning.
