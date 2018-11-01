Severe weather possible today

An active weather day awaits as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms marches eastward. As of 5am this morning, that line remains just west of Alabama into Mississippi. We’ve seen widespread Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings along this line across Mississippi. The line enters west Alabama after 6am and steadily marches eastward, exiting our eastern counties by the middle part of the afternoon. Most everyone will deal with heavy rain and gusty winds with the line. Isolated stronger cores will pose the same risk as seen in Mississippi...damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. While this risk appears limited, it’s not zero. Make sure you stay weather-aware as we keep you updated throughout the morning.