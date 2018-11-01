Sketch the Sky Winners

GF Default - Sketch the Sky Winner: Addison Miller
By WSFA Staff | November 1, 2018 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 2:39 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We want you to Sketch the Sky! Winners are announced every morning, and each winner will be able to join us for our monthly Sketch the Sky party.

Send your child’s weather drawing to:

WSFA-TV, Attn: Sketch the Sky12

East Delano Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36105

Or email it to allwsfasketchthesky@wsfa.com

Our Sketch the Sky parties are the second Tuesday of every month. We are now partnering with Launch Trampoline Park in Prattville. Launch is a 25,000 square-foot indoor sports and entertainment facility, located off Interstate 65 Exit 181 just off Highway 14 near the Cracker Barrel. The party begins at 4 p.m., and we ask that everyone arrive early to fill out paperwork before jumping.

The October winners are:

  1. Gabrielle Blackmon
  2. Amari Cleavland
  3. Chloe Clinkscale 
  4. Colyn Cole
  5. J’Niyah Crumpton 
  6. Noland Dubose
  7. Tyree Ellis
  8. Jacob Escue
  9. Katie Fells
  10. Carter Gomillion
  11. Aalina Holzimmer
  12. Gracie Lowe
  13. Brayden Mann 
  14. Asia Myree
  15. Lane Nall
  16. Reagan Newton
  17. Khloe Price
  18. Madison Pugh
  19. Gaines Rogers
  20. Jamarion Wallace
  21. Lillian Wellborn
  22. Emily Williams 
  23. John Wheat
  24. Elmarion Young

