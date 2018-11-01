MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - We want you to Sketch the Sky! Winners are announced every morning, and each winner will be able to join us for our monthly Sketch the Sky party.
Send your child’s weather drawing to:
WSFA-TV, Attn: Sketch the Sky12
East Delano Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36105
Or email it to allwsfasketchthesky@wsfa.com
Our Sketch the Sky parties are the second Tuesday of every month. We are now partnering with Launch Trampoline Park in Prattville. Launch is a 25,000 square-foot indoor sports and entertainment facility, located off Interstate 65 Exit 181 just off Highway 14 near the Cracker Barrel. The party begins at 4 p.m., and we ask that everyone arrive early to fill out paperwork before jumping.
The October winners are:
- Gabrielle Blackmon
- Amari Cleavland
- Chloe Clinkscale
- Colyn Cole
- J’Niyah Crumpton
- Noland Dubose
- Tyree Ellis
- Jacob Escue
- Katie Fells
- Carter Gomillion
- Aalina Holzimmer
- Gracie Lowe
- Brayden Mann
- Asia Myree
- Lane Nall
- Reagan Newton
- Khloe Price
- Madison Pugh
- Gaines Rogers
- Jamarion Wallace
- Lillian Wellborn
- Emily Williams
- John Wheat
- Elmarion Young
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.