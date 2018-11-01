Suspect arrested in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been charged in a Tuesday afternoon shooting.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, Darnell Bennett has been charged with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The charges are in connection to a shooting that happened at around 3 p.m. in the 200 block of Huntley Drive.
A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. An MPD investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an altercation over stolen property, and Bennett was identified as a suspect. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
Bennett is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
