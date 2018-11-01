Suspects wanted for multiple Prattville thefts

PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying and finding several suspects wanted for multiple thefts in that city and who may possibly be linked to others across the River Region.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released photos of the suspects and their vehicle. Investigators believe they are responsible for the theft of multiple enclosed trailers, Bobcats, and Zero Turn lawn mowers in Prattville.
The photos were taken from a theft that occurred in late October.
If you can identify the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
