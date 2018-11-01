2018 SWAC Championship won’t be at Legion Field

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 2018 SWAC Football Championship Game, was originally scheduled to be played at Legion Field in Birmingham, but due to conflict the game will now be played at the stadium of the East or West representative with the highest ranking at the end of conference play.
“Upon arriving at the conference office in September, it was brought to my attention of a potential scheduling conflict at Legion Field if the University of Alabama at Birmingham was to qualify to host the 2018 Conference USA Football Championship game,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.
At his Wednesday presser, Alabama State head coach Donald Hill-Eley said this turns out to be a good thing for whichever school gets to host the championship game.
“Actually, it’s probably going to turn out to be a good thing, because if you looked at the attendance for the championship games in the most recent years, it’s been kind of down because most folks are either saving for the national championship game and to now to be able to create another revenue stream on campus - on someone’s campus and hopefully it’s out campus, hopefully it just shakes out in the folds and it comes here - to create a revenue stream where the home base folks get to be right at home and tailgate, I think it’s actually going to be a great thing,” Eley said.
“The rich tradition and heritage of our conference requires us to showcase its’ unique legacy with this game in a way that allows us to maximize game atmosphere, overall attendance, all while having it featured as the premier attraction. It was clear that sharing the venue with UAB on that day would diminish our attempts at achieving those objectives,” McClelland said.
As previously announced the 2018 SWAC Championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m. The game is scheduled to be broadcast live on ESPNU and will also be available live and on demand on the WatchESPN App.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.