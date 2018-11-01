Texas kidnapping suspect, victim found in Alabama

Texas kidnapping suspect, victim found in Alabama
Bobby Pearce (Source: Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Day | November 1, 2018 at 5:30 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 5:41 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Texas man was taken into custody in Butler County after a kidnapping victim was found in his vehicle, Butler County authorities say.

Butler County Sheriff Kenny Harden said the U.S. Marshals Service alerted his office Friday that 50-year-old Bobby Pearce, who lives in Hallsville, Texas, was spotted traveling on Interstate 65 southbound.

Pearce was pulled over and taken into custody. He’s charged with kidnapping of a minor.

According to Harden, Pearce had been “on the run” with the victim, who is also from Texas, since Oct. 18.

Harden didn’t give any other details but said the victim - a minor under the age of 16 - and Pearce aren’t related.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.