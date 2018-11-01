Trash to treasure: Recycling returns to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It's a trash to treasure story for the City of Montgomery: recycling will return in full force in January 2019.
Recycling came to a grinding halt four years ago after the company that built a state-of-the-art recycling facility in north Montgomery went under due to commodity prices.
After a lengthy and costly battle in bankruptcy court, the city purchased the facility and entered into a recycling contract with Repower South, who’s already made a nearly $10 million investment into the plant.
“Installation is set to begin any day,” said stated Montgomery Finance Director Barry Crabb. “In mid-December, they will begin the commissioning process and be up and running by January.”
In addition to traditional recycling, Repower South converts non-recyclable waste into a cleaner-burning energy source in lieu of coal. The city believes this diversification will allow this company to successfully run a recycling plant in Montgomery.
“RePower South recovers non-recyclable fibers and polymers for the production of ReEngineered Feedstock, a renewable energy source used by utilities and industrial customers to generate heat and electricity,” Repower South’s website explains.
By diverting waste from the city landfill, it will save millions by extending the life of the landfill and it decreases greenhouse gas emissions.
“If this extends the life of those cells by 40-50 percent over the period of 15-20 years, we are looking at millions of dollars of saving,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange.
In addition to the long-term landfill savings, the service comes at no capital costs to taxpayers and will create around 65 full-time jobs.
Strange said he’s glad the city can finally meet the needs and demands of residents, businesses, and the military.
“Maxwell [AFB] is getting pressure from Washington to meet certain recycling targets,” Crabb added. “Now we will be able to help them with that.”
For residents, this recycling process requires no sorting. Trash will go straight from the curb to the recycling plant.
