Auburn teams with Alabama to fight food insecurity

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - In Auburn, students are working with the Food Bank of East Alabama to help fight food insecurity.
The Beat Bama Food Drive is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
Beat Bama Food Drive is a service organization that brings the students, faculty, alumni, and Auburn community together to fight food insecurity for the Food Bank of East Alabama.
In 2017, Auburn collected over 232,000 pounds of food to feed local families. This year they are hoping to raise even more.
The two schools have made a combined goal of 500 million pounds of food.
The good-natured competition with the University of Alabama’s Beat Auburn Beat Hunger has been around since 1994, and together, both communities have raised nearly 5.5 million pounds of food.
“The drive ends on Nov. 15, so we have about two weeks left and we are definitely trying to push these last two weeks,” said Beat Bama Food Drive President Liv Taylor. “So, we’re definitely going to be out on the concourse, around campus a lot just trying to encourage students to donate. We also have a neighborhood drive going on where we dropped off a lot of paper bags in the neighborhoods on peoples' doorsteps and we go pick them up this Sunday, and that usually has a really great turnout of community involvement as well as campus involvement.”
The organization also accepts monetary donations to the Food Bank of East Alabama.
The University of Alabama is donating all their food raised to the Food Bank of West Alabama.
