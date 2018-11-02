Auburn teams with Alabama to fight food insecurity

“The drive ends on Nov. 15, so we have about two weeks left and we are definitely trying to push these last two weeks,” said Beat Bama Food Drive President Liv Taylor. “So, we’re definitely going to be out on the concourse, around campus a lot just trying to encourage students to donate. We also have a neighborhood drive going on where we dropped off a lot of paper bags in the neighborhoods on peoples' doorsteps and we go pick them up this Sunday, and that usually has a really great turnout of community involvement as well as campus involvement.”