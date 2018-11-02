Food for Thought 11/01

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Popeye’s (876 N. Eastern Blvd.): 99
Arby’s (5759 Atlanta Hwy.): 97
McDonald’s (700 W. Fairview Ave.): 96
Fried Tomato Buffet (6561 Atlanta Hwy.): 96
De Ja Vu (121 N. Burbank Dr.): 96
IHOP (115 East Blvd.): 96
American Deli (109 N. Burbank Dr.): 95
LOW SCORES
China King (635 W. Fairview Ave.): 77
Priority Items: Insects in kitchen; Insects in rice; Egg rolls in cooler at improper temperature
Wing Master (1 W. Fairview Ave.): 81
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine; Containers that could not be sanitized being re-used
Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet (181 East Blvd.): 92
Priority Item: Chicken in cooler at improper temperature
Copyright 2018 WSFA. All rights reserved.