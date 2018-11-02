Friday Night Fever Week 11: Scores & highlights

It’s week 11 of Friday Night Football Fever! (Source: WSFA 12 News) (Carlson, Morgan)
By WSFA Staff | November 2, 2018 at 3:20 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 3:20 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s week 11 of Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

Fever Week 11 games:

THURSDAY:

  • Greenville vs. Stanhope Elmore [RECAP]
  • Autauga Academy vs. Patrician Academy [RECAP]

FRIDAY:

  • Trinity vs. St. James [RECAP]
  • ACA vs. Weaver [RECAP]
  • Prattville Christian vs. Horseshoe Bend [RECAP]
  • Lanier vs. Prattville [RECAP]
  • Northview vs. Jeff Davis [RECAP]
  • Brantley vs. Goshen [RECAP]
  • Crenshaw Christian vs, Pickens [RECAP]
  • Pike Lib vs. Glenwood [RECAP]
  • Charles Henderson vs. Baldwin County [RECAP]
  • BTW-Tuskegee vs. Russell County [RECAP]
  • Elmore County vs. Tallassee [RECAP] 
  • Holtville vs. Marbury [RECAP]
  • Edgewood vs. Clarke Prep [RECAP]
  • Auburn vs. Park Crossing [RECAP]
  • Valley vs. Benjamin Russell [RECAP]
  • Eufaula vs. Smiths Station [RECAP]

