Grant will help Alex City company expand, add 100 jobs

ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) - A $300,000 federal grant will help automobile industry supplier C & J Tech expand and create 100 jobs.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday announced the grant that will enable the company, which produces plastic molding for automobiles built by Hyundai, Nissan, Kia, Toyota, Honda and others, to add to its 250,000-square-foot facility where 300 people now work.
C & J Tech started operations in a former Russell Corporation site seven years ago.
“The expansion of C & J Tech is clear evidence that Alabama continues to make tremendous strides in automobile manufacturing industry,” Ivey said. “I commend company and local officials for this expansion, and my hat is off to the men and women in the area’s workforce who continue to turn out quality products.”
The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) will help the city relocate water and sewer lines that are beneath the company’s parking area where the 75,000-square-foot expansion will be built. Alexander City is providing $248,000 in local funds for the relocation project.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
