Several crashes cause delays on I-65 SB between Prattville and Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - There is heavy traffic on Interstate 65 southbound between Prattville and Montgomery Friday morning.
Alabama Department of Transportation cameras show backed up traffic for miles. Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama State Troopers advises there are several crashes between Prattville and Montgomery.
According to Martha Earnhardt with the City of Montgomery, there is a three-vehicle crash just north of N. Blvd. Victims sustained minor injuries.
Motorists should use caution and take an alternate route if available. If you’re coming from Prattville, you can take Highway 31 to get to Montgomery.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.