4, including teen, arrested after Tallapoosa County drug raid

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Four people, including a 15-year-old child, have been arrested in Tallapoosa County on multiple drug charges.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests were made Thursday after a six-month investigation. Lewis “Scooter” Johnson, 33, and Centravius McKinney, 28, both of Alex City, as well as Timothy Tinsley, 22, of Camp Hill, and the minor, were all taken into custody.
Narcotics agents, Alex City Police, and the Alex City Housing Authority, executed a search warrant at a home on Hillabee Street following the months-long investigation. The residence had been on police on radar for some time after multiple tips that narcotics were being sold there.
Law enforcement also made controlled buys and set up surveillance of the house before Thursday’s raid.
Seized were approximately 58 grams of marijuana, crack cocaine, an SKS assault rifle, and $830 in cash.
Johnson faces charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, illegal possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McKinney faces charges of three counts unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, illegal possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tinsley faces charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, illegal possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police have not released the name or charges the 15-year-old is facing.
