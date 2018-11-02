2 men competing to become Crenshaw County sheriff

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two men want to become the high sheriff of Crenshaw County, a county with around 15,000 residents and more than 600 sq. miles to cover.
Democratic candidate Rome Odom believes he’s that man. He’s 41 years old and has 14 years on the road as a state trooper.
“Hire a part time paper server, a process server. If we can do that, that will free up a lot of the deputies' time, my time. I want to be an active sheriff,” Odom said.
Terry Mears is 56, a Republican, a Navy veteran and currently a police officer with the Luverne Police Department. This is Mears' second attempt to run for sheriff.
“I’ll bring in 11 years of investigative experience when I go in,” Mears said.
Mears and Odom both agree crime has become a major problem in Crenshaw County, not to mention two unsolved murders. More than two years ago, prominent businessman Earl Cosby was found dead inside his business in Rutledge.
"The first order of business is to enter back in the drug task force, first thing we gonna get started on," Odom promised.
“Mr. Earl Cosby’s case and Mr. Harris,” Mears said.
Whoever wins will also have to tackle a department with only nine deputies, according to Terry Mears.
“That is issue number one with me,” Mears said.
“With the troopers, we are masters doing more with less. You can ask any trooper supervisor. We’ve always had to do more with less money,” Odom said.
The election is only four days away. Mears is looking to win it all on his second attempt while Rome Odom is looking to grab the sheriff's chair on his first try.
County records show the sheriff’s salary for Crenshaw County is around $70,000. The winner will replace current Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell who lost his bid for a second term during the primary in June.
