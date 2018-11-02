Montgomery Academy brings home 3A Volleyball State Championship

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - Championship secured. The Montgomery Academy volleyball team is the Class 3A state champion after sweeping Carbon Hill 3-0. The Eagles used set scores of 25-18, 27-25 and 25-18 to bring it home.
Junior setter Millie Stevenson was named the Class 3A MVP. She led the team with 34 assists, nine of which resulted in Brooke Horne kills, eight for Mary Gray Turner, and seven for Margaret Head in Thursday’s championship battle. Stevenson also added 12 digs to her stat line.
Thursday’s title win was the school’s fifth state title in volleyball and first since 2013.
Julie Gordon was the coach and led the Eagles to a 38-9 record. Carbon Hill finished the season 65-7.
