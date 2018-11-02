Montgomery museum to host Freedom Rider, author Saturday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Freedom Rides Museum in Montgomery will host author Eric Etheridge and Freedom Rider Catherine Burks-Brooks Saturday afternoon.
The event will be held at the museum and will allow guests to come face-to-face with history and learn how stories from the past are documented and remembered.
Burks-Brooks joined the Freedom Rides in 1961, when she was a 22-year-old college student from Birmingham. She was one of the nonviolent student activists attacked at the Montgomery Greyhound Bus Station on May 20, 1961, and one of the hundreds later arrested in Jackson, MS.
Etheridge’s newly-released expanded edition of “Breach of Peace: Portraits of the 1961 Mississippi Freedom Riders” features Burks-Brooks on the cover. The book combines history, photography and journalism to share the story of the Freedom Rides and the hundreds who participated to bring about integration of interstate public travel in the United States.
Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens/AAA/college students, $3 for children and $12 for family groups. The cost includes the event and a tour of the museum.
The event will be held from 1 to 2 p.m.
