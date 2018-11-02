Montgomery wins national Smart City award

“Alabama’s capital city of Montgomery is focused on maximizing its citizens’ experience with their government. The city’s open data portal generates transparency for community members, creating trust with residents and businesses. It also works internally to assist with data-driven decision-making, helping to identify efficiencies that can help save on costs. This is part of Montgomery’s smart cities efforts, which are focused on improving quality of life within the city and improving communication with citizens. For example, Montgomery worked with RoadBotics to track street conditions, the findings from which will help prioritize repairs. In another private-sector partnership, the city is making garbage trucks central to its IoT efforts and using real-time service tracking data to monitor issues that residents may be facing throughout the city. To increase city Internet speeds, Montgomery partnered with the county of Montgomery as well as Maxwell Air Force Base to provide up to 100GB speeds for its 25 members, with the goal of attracting businesses to the area by offering faster connections at lower prices.”