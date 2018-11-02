Montgomery wins national Smart City award

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery, along with several other cities in the United States, won the 2018 Digital Cities Survey, the Center for Digital Government announced.
The cities received the award for leveraging technology to solve civic challenges, boost cybersecurity, increase transparency and improve overall quality of life. A team of Montgomery and Montgomery County employees, partnering with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce on the city’s Smart City push, sent in an application to CDG outlining Montgomery’s success in incorporating technology into its everyday processes.
The team highlighted Montgomery’s use of open data to create more accountability and measure daily performance, adoption of energy efficient systems and partnerships with leading civic technology providers, including RoadBotics’ AI-based infrastructure solution and Rubicon Global. They also described strides taken to ready the City of Montgomery for the 5G small cell boom and the launch of the Montgomery Internet Exchange (MGMix).
According to the survey:
“Alabama’s capital city of Montgomery is focused on maximizing its citizens’ experience with their government. The city’s open data portal generates transparency for community members, creating trust with residents and businesses. It also works internally to assist with data-driven decision-making, helping to identify efficiencies that can help save on costs. This is part of Montgomery’s smart cities efforts, which are focused on improving quality of life within the city and improving communication with citizens. For example, Montgomery worked with RoadBotics to track street conditions, the findings from which will help prioritize repairs. In another private-sector partnership, the city is making garbage trucks central to its IoT efforts and using real-time service tracking data to monitor issues that residents may be facing throughout the city. To increase city Internet speeds, Montgomery partnered with the county of Montgomery as well as Maxwell Air Force Base to provide up to 100GB speeds for its 25 members, with the goal of attracting businesses to the area by offering faster connections at lower prices.”
Montgomery will be recognized in an awards ceremony on Nov. 8 in Los Angeles.
The other winning cities were:
- 1st City of Bellevue, WA
- 2nd City of Cape Coral, FL
- 3rd City of Winston-Salem, NC
- 4th City of Alexandria, VA
- 5th City of Fort Collins, CO
- 5th City of Norfolk, VA
- 6th City of Hampton, VA
- 6th City of Pasadena, CA
- 7th City of Baton Rouge, LA
- 8th City of Montgomery, AL
- 9th City of Rancho Cucamonga, CA
- 10th City of Corona, CA
