More than 300,000 Alabama voters designated inactive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Nearly one in 10 Alabama voters are characterized as inactive and will need to update their addresses in order to vote on Tuesday.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said 301,914 voters are listed as inactive.
Merrill said those voters can still cast ballots on Tuesday, but must fill out a form at their polling place to update their address.
Most of those voters were declared inactive during voter roll maintenance when the state was unable to reach the person with mailed postcards.
States use different methods for required voter roll maintenance. Alabama voters are listed as inactive after a mailed registration card was returned as undeliverable and they didn't respond to a second forwarded postcard.
People can check their voting information at the secretary of state’s website.