Ozark woman dies in single-vehicle accident

OZARK, AL (WSFA) - An Ozark woman, Lei Ann Merritt, 35, died on Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident.
The accident took place in the area of Mixon School Road and Willow Oaks Drive, Ozark police said. When law officers and emergency personnel responded to the 9:10 a.m. call, one of two passengers with serious injuries was taken by ambulance to Southeast Health hospital in Dothan.
Merritt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dale County Coroner Office, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
