Pike Liberal Arts teacher gets creative to make chemistry fun

TROY, AL (WSFA) - If someone asked you to describe chemistry class in one word, what would you say? Keep it clean now! It may be awhile before we got to the word “fun,” but one Pike County teacher is trying to change that.
"As far as I know, I think I'm the only teacher in the U.S. who does it,” said Pike Liberal Arts chemistry teacher Alissa Jordan. "About six years ago I had a baby. I like to do things with my kids at home, so I decided to share this with lots of kids. I came up with the Monster Halloween Lab."
So once a year, on Halloween, high school junior chemistry students put down the books, put on costumes and show the younger kids a fun side to chemistry.
"We are putting bubbles over the dry ice to cause a big ole bubble,” said junior Nicholas O’Brien. “Then we use an air gun to shoot smoke back at the kids."
"I didn't even like science growing up,” said junior Abby Folmar. “But to see things like this would make me super excited to go into chemistry in the future."
Other schools are starting to get wind of what’s going on at Pike Lib.
“A couple of years ago we had a Greyhound bus show up with some superintendents and administrators from all over the state.”
It’s not every day you can wear costumes and show off some science magic in class, but Mrs. Jordan wants these kids to know that chemistry can be pretty fun too.
