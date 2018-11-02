Pike Road, Montgomery to hold ceremonies honoring veterans

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Town of Pike Road will help the River Region start honoring those who served America during the 7th Annual Pike Road Veterans Appreciation Ceremony, to be held on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The event features music from the Capitol Sounds, starting at 1:30 p.m., and a Veterans Walk of Honor. Lt. Col. Scott Corey, Commander of Maxwell’s 42nd Aerospace Medicine Squadron, is the guest speaker.
The community’s gathering follows the Capital City’s Nov. 12 Veterans Day Celebration taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverwalk Stadium at 200 Coosa St.
Pike Road also will add bricks to the Veterans Walk of Honor, located at Veterans Park at 4902 Pike Road. Each of the bricks, now numbering more than 150, contains information on a veteran's service.
Montgomery’s gathering includes a 10:30 a.m. veterans' procession followed by music from the popular Sounds. Air University Commander and President Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton will deliver remarks.
A C-130 flyover will follow the National Anthem, and a moment of silence at 11 a.m. will honor veterans who died in service of the nation.
After the ceremony, hot dogs, drinks and a cake, marking the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice, will be served on the concourse.
The free event will include historic military vehicles, and booths with information on benefits for veterans. For children, face painting, jumpers, and balloon animals will be available.
Gates open at 8 a.m., and shuttles will be running from the Biscuits parking lot to the stadium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sponsors include Spire Energy, Williams Loving Care, the Montgomery Biscuits and WSFA.
Several River Region restaurants, including Applebee’s, Chicken Salad Chick, Texas Roadhouse, Ruby Tuesday, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, will be offering discounts on meals and other items in recognition of Veterans Day.
For more information on what days participating restaurants are honoring veterans, visit this link.
And the Alabama Department of Archives and History, located at 624 Washington Ave., will host a 3:30 p.m. concert on Nov. 11 to mark the end of World War I.
The Remembering World War I: An Armistice Centennial Concert will take place on the front terrace and will be highlighted by the 151st Army Band of the Alabama National Guard. The band will perform musical selections from the World War I era.
