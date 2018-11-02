Pike Road Schools contracts group to create HR plan for system

PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools Superintendent Dr. Chuck Ledbetter confirmed the board of education approved a move to contract an outside group, Criterion Consulting LLC, to develop HR policies, procedures and practices for PRS.
According to Rebecca Williams, the communications director for the district, the contract states the work will last up to 50 days at a consulting rate of $700 per day. Williams said the maximum the board approved to spend on the work is $35,000.
Williams said it would cost about $120,000 to hire a qualified person to do the work full time, and that PRS is not currently in a position to make that hire.
John Beasley, a retired assistant superintendent from Eufala City Schools, is the consultant working the project.
“While John and I have never worked together before this project, his background and knowledge bring a wealth of expertise,” Ledbetter said. “This contract allows us to meet the current HR needs for our system at a fraction of the cost.”
Ledbetter said any additional work beyond the allotted 50 days will have to come before the school board for approval.
