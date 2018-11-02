Pleasant Home sweeps its way to 1A Volleyball crown

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WSFA) - Pleasant Home captured its first-ever AHSAA volleyball title, downing Athens Bible 3-0 in the 1A title game. Tony Wilson led the Eagles to wins of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-20.
Senior River Baldwin earned MVP honors after she recorded 17 kill and three blocks. She also had a team-high 14 digs.
She didn’t do it alone though. Sarah Kathryn Guilford added 12 kills and 10 digs herself, and Peyton Huckabaa chipped in with 17 assists.
Baldwin, Guilford and Huckabaa all landed on the 1A All-State Tournament Team along with teammate Bella Worley.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.