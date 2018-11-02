Rhonda Oates, Jannah Bailey square off for MCBOE District 5 seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery County voters living in the board of education’s 5th district will be able to cast their vote for their next representative in Tuesday’s general election. Melissa Snowden, who currently holds the seat, was defeated in the republican primaries by Jannah Bailey. Bailey will now go up against Democrat Rhonda Oates for the seat.
Rhonda Oates
Oates said, if elected, she would bring 27 years of education experience to the board. She was a teacher for 12 years, worked as an administrator and is now an education specialist. She said she knows there will be challenges, but she believes is is equipped to work with her potential fellow board members work through them for the students of Montgomery Public Schools.
When it comes to the system’s finances, Oates said she supports an increase in property taxes to support public education. However, she said the system will need to engage with the community and be transparent so residents are on board and “aware of where the money is going”.
Oates said she believes improving student achievement requires good leadership and tending to the individual and emotional needs of students. She said using tools to assess each student and then using that information to tailor educational offerings to students' needs would make a major difference.
As for the state intervention, Oates said she believes it is a help, though she does not feel the intervention got off to a strong start. She said she hopes the system is able to work with the state to make the necessary changes to come from under intervention.
Oates said her top three priorities would be safety, engaging with parents and the community, and providing behavioral support for students.
“One of the game-changers would like to bring is more behavior interventionists, more social workers and more counselors because that’s needed so much,” said Oates. “Our children come to school with so many adversities, so I think those things would make a big difference in their education.”
Jannah Bailey
Bailey said she felt convicted to run for the seat after fully realizing the system’s financial and achievement status.
“I felt like there was time for a change,” said Bailey. “I had a number of people come and ask if I would be interested.”
Bailey has led Child Protect, a non-profit that serves child abuse victims, for 18 years. She said her organization works with hundreds of children in the system, and she said the children are her passion.
Bailey said she has heard from her potential constituents that the public does not feel that the current board is spending money as effectively as it could, particularly when it comes to hiring practices.
“We are not putting most of the funds into teacher salaries, principal salaries and the classrooms where it needs to go,” said Bailey. “It seems like the central office has been very top-heavy with some of the staff that has been hired. I work for a non-profit, so I understand about having to make drastic cuts sometimes to continue serving the mission, which is good teaching.”
Bailey said she believes the board needs to assess its budget and make tough choices. While she believes Montgomery County needs a higher property tax to support education, she said she thinks it will take at least a year for the new board to build enough trust with the community for residents to support the increase.
As for student achievement, Bailey said supporting students' creative and artistic interests and talents is crucial to improving achievement, as opposed to only catering to students' math and science skills.
Bailey said she supports the state intervention and the current superintendent. She said she believes new board leadership will help the intervention be successful.
“I believe what I bring to the table is being able to get people around and talk about the mission and agree and disagree but do it in a grown up manner without it becoming personal,” said Bailey. “We’ve got to have relationships on the board, and we’ve got to work together."
Bailey said her top three priorities are building relationships and accountability on the board, student achievement and funding.
