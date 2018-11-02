Troy University student injured in hit-and-run

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old Troy University student was struck by a vehicle Friday near campus.
The student, identified only as a female pedestrian, suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a white SUV struck her and left the scene before police arrived.
The collision happened at the intersection of Park Street and University Avenue.
Troy Police have since located the vehicle and driver but have not released their name pending an ongoing investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call Troy PD at 334-566-0500.
