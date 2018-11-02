Tua and Fehoko, childhood friends, elite football players meet again

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WSFA) - Saturday will feature a match-up of epic proportions deep in the heart of the Bayou.
No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 LSU will clash under the lights of Death Valley for supremacy in the college football word. Alabama has an opportunity to punch their ticket to the SEC Championship in Atlanta with a win, and it would extend their streak of wins against the Bengal Tigers to eight.
There are connections between these two programs every now and then, with this one, in particular, being extra special. It’s not every day you find two elite Hawaiian football players linked by their childhood competing on opposite teams with national implications.
Here’s a photo of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko. The two grew up 11 miles apart and competed against each other several times through out their childhood.
Breiden’s father, Vili Fehoko, said his wife Linda took the picture of the boys on a trip to the mainland together.
“All she wanted was to give these boys an opportunity to be seen by mainland colleges. I was also able to teach Tua and the group a traditional ‘haka’ that they took with them to Washington and West Virginia that same year.”
The two will meet again in Baton Rouge, 7 p.m. Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.