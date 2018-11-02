2 candidates vying for state’s chief law enforcement position

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabamians will choose their next Attorney General in less than a week.
Republican Steve Marshall is the current Attorney General and a veteran prosecutor. He said he is proud of creating a plan to fight the opioid epidemic. Alabama is suing opioid manufacturers for alleged deceptive trade practices.
“We didn’t get into this problem overnight," said Marshall. “We won’t get out of it overnight, but yet we’re making progress and I’m much more encouraged than where I was when I first started office.”
If elected, he wants to broaden the partnerships with federal law enforcement officers.
“To make sure that we are collectively using our resources in a way to not only to be able to investigate but also to prosecute these problems,” Marshall said.
Marshall’s opponent is Democrat Joe Siegelman, who is a Birmingham lawyer and son of former governor Don Siegelman.
“You can’t let politics guide the decisions that you make because you’re not going to be working for the people of Alabama, and so that’s an aspect of this office that hasn’t always been there that I hope to bring to the office," he said.
Siegelman said he wants to focus on overcrowded prisons and does not want to participate in class-action lawsuits that don’t affect Alabamians.
“We’re left scratching our heads wondering, were we involved in that lawsuit because it’s what’s best for Alabama? And what’s best for the people?” said Siegelman.
There is an ethics complaint filed against Marshall for allegedly taking money illegally from a PAC. Siegelman is continuing to talk about this throughout the campaign.
Marshall said it was not illegal to take the money after a circuit judge threw the case out because of lack of jurisdiction this past summer.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.