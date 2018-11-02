Woman arrested for Halloween night stabbing

Angelic Hines is charged with second-degree assault after a stabbing on Halloween night.
By WSFA Staff | November 2, 2018 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 3:37 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with assault after a Halloween night stabbing, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Angelic Ivanne Hines was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility were she was being held on a $7500 bond.

The stabbing happened around 9 p.m. on Halloween in the 3900 block of Eastern Boulevard.

The victim, a woman whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound.

A motive was not released but police would confirm the suspect and victim know each other.

