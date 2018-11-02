Wonderful Weeend!

While our thunderstorms are gone, leftover showers remain in place across parts of the area this morning. Off/on rain will remain possible through the morning before gradually tapering off from west to east as skies start to clear out late. Highs will be much cooler today with steady temperatures in the 60s from morning into afternoon. Our weekend looks beautiful with highs Saturday in the upper 60s to lower 70s Sunday with plenty of sunshine. We’re closely monitoring our next storm system early next week, one that could ignite another threat of severe weather. This could end up being a significant severe weather threat for parts of north Alabama, but it’s possible we get involved to a lesser extent. Stay tuned.