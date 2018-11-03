AL cattlemen celebrate “consistency” as cold season approaches

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Erin Beasley, executive vice president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association, said the state’s cattle farmers are seeing a good amount of consistency in prices, herds and hay supplies as the industry heads into critical feeding time with natural grass supplies drying up.
“Right now I would say we’re operating in a position where I think most people are pretty comfortable,” Beasley said.
In late 2016, cattle farmers across the state were struggling to meet hay demands for their herds after a drought prevented them from getting the supplies they needed. The issue caused a shift in the industry in the following year.
“We really saw the effect later in the next year,” said Beasley. “Certainly, the short term issue was, what am I going to feed my cattle? How am I going to feed them? We saw the changes in the pricing further down the road."
Beasley said that caused a number of cattlemen to have to sell their cattle off, resulting in smaller herds to work with the following season.
“Since that drought, over the last two to three years, we’ve really been in a season of her expansion,” said Beasley. “We were trying to build our herds back up from where our numbers dipped down. Right now, we’re in a position where we’re producing a large number of calves each year. We’re also producing a large amount of beef which is a good thing for consumers and producers as well.”
The Association represents more than 10,000 cattle farmers in Alabama. Beasley said all of the state’s 67 counties are home to some of Alabama’s more than 20,000 cattle farms.
