Auburn merchants help customers with parking costs

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - Recent changes in metered parking rates in downtown Auburn has caused some concern for merchants.
The changes to the metered parking in downtown Auburn went into effect Aug. 20, raising the parking rate from 25 cents per hour to $1 per hour. The goal of the parking changes, which also included a two-hour parking limit, was to increase parking availability for customers.
Now, some downtown merchants are offering validated parking to encourage customers to shop locally without worrying about the price of parking.
“The parking management is put in place to discourage long-term parking,” said Auburn Downtown Merchants Association Downtown Coordinator Jessica Kohn. “So, what the customers need to do is make sure that when they do go to the electronic kiosk, that you do request a receipt when you pay for parking and you’ll take that receipt with you into a participating business and when you checkout, you give them that receipt and they’ll give you $1 off or $2 off your purchase.”
Kohn said this is a win for customers and participating merchants.
“We decided that we, in no way, wanted to penalize these customers who still want to come downtown but don’t want to pay $1 per hour. So, this was something that merchants wanted to do to incentivize the customers to keep shopping local,” said Kohn.
Kohn hopes to continue to add to the list of merchants who are validating parking, eventually having each business in downtown Auburn participate.
