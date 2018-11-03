Faulkner gives up 31-7 lead in heartbreaking loss to Warner

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’ll be a senior day that many on the Faulkner Eagles football team won’t forget. In heartbreaking fashion, the Eagles (4-5, 1-4) gave up a 31-14 halftime lead, losing to Warner (2-7, 2-3) 35-34.
The first half was all Faulkner. The Eagles could not be stopped offensively or on special teams.
Freshman quarterback Jayce Fisher put the Eagles ahead 10-0 after a 41-yard touchdown strike to Malik Kimbrough.
Then, up 10-7, the Eagles got a blocked punt in the second quarter by Neiko Robinson and on the very next play, it was Jamario Dixon who threw a pass to Cordara Laurant from 17 yards out and just like that, Faulkner was up 17-7.
On Senior Day, head coach Shayne Wasden was feeling it and called for an onside kick. Warner would recover but what became of their drive would become another Faulkner Eagles highlight.
After moving the ball to the Faulkner 11, the Eagles defense came up strong, forcing a field goal try. The Royal’s Justin Dalton lined up for a 28-yarder, but Malik Meadows would block that attempt and Faulkner’s D.J. Joseph would scoop it up and return it 84 yards for a touchdown and Faulkner looked to be pulling away up 24-7.
Another Faulkner touchdown with 3:49 remaining in the first half by virtue of a D’Arie Johnson 2-yard rushing score pushed the lead to its largest point at 31-7.
Warner would answer before half, scoring on a 17-yard rush by Vance Bennett with 1:09 remaining to go into the break trailing 31-14.
The Royal score before half would be the beginning of a run in which Warner outscored Faulkner 28-3 the remainder of the game.
On Faulkner’s opening possession in the third, they were turned over on downs after a failed punt attempt went south, giving Warner excellent field position.
The Royals used that momentum and converted it into another Vance Bennett rushing score. Faulkner would go three-and-out on its next drive, failing to answer with a score.
The two teams would hold at 31-21 for the remainder of the quarter before Warner began its final push.
The two teams traded punts in the beginning of the fourth before Faulkner embarked on a 13-play 59-yard drive, ending in Alvin Renteria’s second field goal of the afternoon.
Now up 34-21, the defense just needed to hold on, but Warner was resilient in looking for its second win of the season.
In less than two minutes, the Royals answered with a 6-play touchdown drive. This time back Deontae Bradley punched it in, now cutting Warner’s deficit to single digits at 34-28.
Faulkner was unable to make anything of the next drive, punting it back to a Warner offense that was now confident and very much in a groove.
Quarterback Andre Tommie led the offense down the field, completing several big passes in the process, and picking up a 4th and 8 with his feet with the game on the line.
After that fourth down play, Tommie pushed the offense down to the Faulkner 1, and Javon Wilson finished the drive off with a rushing score to even the game. The extra point gave Warner its first lead of the game at 35-34 and Faulkner was now out of the frying pan and into the fire.
With two timeouts, the Eagles merely needed to move into field goal range.
Fisher’s first pass of the drive was unable to be corralled by Kimbrough. Fisher’s second down pass would be his last of the game.
The pass was tipped by the Royal defense and intercepted by Darryl Weaver, and Warner had done it.
The Royals kneeled the clock out and celebrated on Faulkner’s Senior Day.
The loss by Faulkner marked its fifth loss of the season - all five coming by a combined 18 points.
The Eagles will have one final game this season. They’ll have a chance to end the season with a .500 record when they travel to Southeastern University. That game will kick at 6 p.m. Thursday.
