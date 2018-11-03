First Alert: Sunny Weekend, Stormy Beginning of Week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Chilly mornings will turn into comfortable afternoons through Sunday, but wet weather returns by Monday.
Look just how cool it was this morning! Some of you woke up early to temperatures in the 30s.
Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon to near 70. It will be a comfortable Saturday evening, as well, but you may want a light jacket, as temperatures will be in the 50s by 7 pm.
Sunday will be similar to today-- the day will start chilly in the 40s, but sunny skies will warm our temperatures to the low 70s in the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible in the evening, but overall most of you will stay dry.
First Alert: Our next front approaches early this workweek, and it brings the chance for strong to potentially severe storms. The greatest threat will be overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. The highest risk for severe weather is in north Alabama, but it’s possible parts of central and south Alabama will receive severe storms, as well. Stay tuned.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.