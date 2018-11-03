Four Montgomery men arrested on drug charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Four Montgomery men have been arrested on drug charges after allegedly being found with cocaine on Thursday on Ross Street, Montgomery Police said.
Anderson Elam, 28, was found with powder and crack cocaine, police said.
Maurice Greene, 31, was found with a substance believed to be cocaine, police said.
Takartae White, 26, was found with a substance which tested positive for cocaine base, police said.
Martell Peoples, 29, had 49.3 grams of cocaine, police said.
All four suspects were charged with trafficking of illegal drugs. Bond was set at $250,000 for each.
Charles Hall also was arrested, but no other information is available on charges against him.
