Huntingdon impressive in 50-29 win over N.C. Wesleyan

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WSFA) - The Huntingdon offense broke open on Saturday to beat the North Carolina Wesleyan College Battling Bishops 50-29 in the Hawks most impressive outing of the season.
Huntingdon built a 21-3 lead in the first quarter on the strength of two drives of 45 and 66 yards. Back Eric Thomas scored first on a 4-yard run. Zack Self then earned a touchdown by catching a 4-yard pass from quarterback Michael Lambert.
The Hawks made it 21-3 on a Thomas 1-yard run to cap a 66-yard drive on six plays.
The Hawks led 27-9 with 1:23 left in the half.
In the second half, the Hawks scored behind Lambert passes and Thomas runs to make the score 33-9.
Lambert completed tosses to Colton Chinn and Hunter Huckbay before he found Garrett Headley for a touchdown. The PAT by a busy Chase Young was good to make the score 40-16.
Young added a field goal, and a Thomas 8-yard touchdown scamper made it 50-23. The Hawks won 50-29.
The Bishops entered the game 5-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play.
Huntingdon, now 3-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference, was coming off a 45-0 win on homecoming over Greensboro College. Wesleyan had enjoyed consecutive wins over Methodist University and Brevard College.
Huntingdon wraps up its regular season on Nov. 10 when it hosts LaGrange at Samford Stadium.
