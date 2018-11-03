Pacific archipelago to vote on independence from France

Pacific archipelago to vote on independence from France
FILE - This Monday, May 9, 2018 file photo shows a general view of the bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia with the yachting port in the background. New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum upcoming Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort. (AP Photo/Theo Rouby, File) (Theo Rouby)
November 3, 2018 at 3:43 AM CDT - Updated November 3 at 3:43 AM

NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — Voters in New Caledonia are deciding whether the French territory in the South Pacific should break free from the European country that claimed it in the mid-19th century.

A referendum being held on Sunday marks a milestone in the process of the archipelago's decolonization and will help define New Caledonia's future as an independent country or as a continuing extension of France.

More than 174,000 registered voters are invited to answer the question: "Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?"

Observers expect a majority to favor remaining a part of France, based on opinion polls and previous election results.

Polling stations open at 8 a.m. (10 p.m. Saturday in mainland France; 9 p.m. GMT) and close 10 hours later. Results are expected later Sunday.

FILE - This Monday May 9, 2018 file photo, shows a general view of the bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia with the Saint Joseph cathedral in foreground and the yachting port in the background. New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum upcoming Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort. (AP Photo/Theo Rouby, File)
FILE - This Monday May 9, 2018 file photo, shows a general view of the bay of Noumea, the capital of New Caledonia with the Saint Joseph cathedral in foreground and the yachting port in the background. New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum upcoming Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort. (AP Photo/Theo Rouby, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo French President Emmanuel Macron, left, poses for a selfie while meeting residents as part of a remembrance ceremony on the Ouvea Island, off New Caledonia. New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum upcoming Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort. (AP Photo/Theo Rouby, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo French President Emmanuel Macron, left, poses for a selfie while meeting residents as part of a remembrance ceremony on the Ouvea Island, off New Caledonia. New Caledonia, a French archipelago in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum upcoming Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort. (AP Photo/Theo Rouby, File) (AP)
FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed at Ouvea Island airport, off New Caledonia, before a remembrance ceremony, The French archipelago of New Caledonia in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum upcoming Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort. (AP Photo/Theo Rouby, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, May 5, 2018 file photo French President Emmanuel Macron is welcomed at Ouvea Island airport, off New Caledonia, before a remembrance ceremony, The French archipelago of New Caledonia in the South Pacific, is preparing for an independence referendum upcoming Sunday Nov. 4, 2018, the last step in a three-decades-long decolonization effort. (AP Photo/Theo Rouby, File) (AP)