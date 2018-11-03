Popular Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair set for Saturday at Marks House

PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) - The Pike Road Arts and Crafts Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Marks House, located at 890 Old Carter Hill Road.
Thousands of shoppers are expected to visit the fair where dozens of vendors from several states will offer holiday and other items for sale.
Crafts such as homemade home decor, garden art, baskets, homemade candles, and jewelry will be available along with paintings, pottery, home-baked goods, barbecue, and other items.
The fair started more than 55 years ago when ladies in the Pike Road Civic Club needed a way to raise money for charities.
The Pike Road Community Club later joined with the Civic Club to help put on one of the Southeast's largest and oldest outdoor arts and crafts fairs, the fair's web site says.
The Civic Club donates all the money it raises to charities, including the Montgomery Area Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels, and Operation Christmas Child-Samaritan's Purse. The money also helps provide scholarships to high school seniors, and donations for local fire departments.
The Civic Club meets monthly in the Marks House. The Marks House was built between 1825 and 1830 by William Matthews Marks.
