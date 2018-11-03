Sunny weekend, stormy start to next week

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon to near 70. It will be a comfortable Saturday evening, as well, but you may want a light jacket, as temperatures will be in the 50s by 7 pm.
Sunday will be similar to today with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. A few isolated showers are possible in the evening, but overall most of you will stay dry.
Our next front approaches early this workweek, and it brings the chance for strong to potentially severe storms. The greatest threat will be overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. The highest risk for severe weather is in north Alabama, but it’s possible parts of central and south Alabama will receive severe storms, as well. Stay tuned.
